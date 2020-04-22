During his daily address, Trudeau was asked whether the new legislation would be discussed by Parliament in its scaled-down form after the mass shooting in Nova Scotia that saw 22 people killed.

Trudeau explained that gun control legislation was ready to be tabled prior to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the suspension of Parliament and now the rules surrounding the unanimous consent motion mean only bills can be introduced dealing with COVID-19.

Trudeau did not rule out discussing with Opposition parties whether there was an “appetite” to move forward with gun control legislation now. He said, “We need to move forward with strengthening gun control and on banning assault-style weapons that have no place in this country.”