The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the life of a resident of JB Wood Continuing Care in High Prairie. The death reported Tuesday is one of two new fatalities related to COVID-19, pushing the Alberta total to 61.

The province confirmed another 187 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, for a total of 3,095. Of those, 1,273 are considered recovered. In the North zone, five more cases have been confirmed for a total of 148. Tests have been done on 8,580 people in northern Alberta.

Meanwhile in the Lakeland, there have been 10 confirmed cases since the outbreak began between the MD of Bonnyville and the City of Cold Lake. All are now considered recovered by AHS. St. Paul County, Lac La Biche County and Smoky Lake County are all said to have no confirmed cases.