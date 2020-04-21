The Town of Vermilion, Seekers Media and ZenSeekers are creating a “first of its kind” virtual festival, which they hope will support local entrepreneurs and businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, April 22nd the town will be highlighting seven businesses providing services in the community through #VermilionOnline. There will be videos and interactive elements hosted on the town’s social media pages.

Vermilion Economic Development Officer Mary Lee Prior says that they’ve seen businesses adapt well after having to close their doors, and this will further encourage local shopping online.

“You might see tomorrow a fashion show, a tour of a home from a real estate agent. It just opens the door to get a larger audience to our businesses.”

The town also hopes #VermilionOnline will help extend local creators and business reach to other rural communities, and into the broader world as well. Prior adds that the online showcase is likely to be the first of many.

“What we’re really encouraging [to] the community and the outside world is, maybe you don’t need to purchase a pair of pants or a shirt, or a can of paint online, but there’s maybe somebody in another community that you can’t reach out to right, that you could purchase a gift certificate [for,] to one of our stores.”

#VermilionOnline will begin on the town’s Facebook page.

Written by Dan Soul, MyLloydminsterNow.com