The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the life of a seventh resident of Manoir du Lac in McLennan, which had its operations taken over by Alberta Health Services last week. Four more deaths were recorded across Alberta Monday, bringing the total to 59.

Of those fatalities, 38 are linked to continuing care homes, with outbreaks in 29 facilities. In response, Minister of Health Tyler Shandro says funding is being allocated to alleviate some of the pressure.

That is meant to hire more healthcare aids, pay them an extra $2 an hour during the pandemic, and fast track the certification for up to 1,000 student practicum students. An additional $24.5 million has been earmarked to help operators with immediate cost pressures.

“We’re confident that these measures will make a difference to sure that our continuing care facilities in Alberta are as safe as possible.”

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says she is pleased by the additional supports, acknowledging that the restrictions on continuing care facilities are taking a toll on residents, workers, and family members.

“The fact that these restrictions are necessary doesn’t make the situation any easier. This support will help increase staffing at many facilities and allow staff to spend more time caring for residents and providing companionship that many may be missing.”

The province confirmed another 105 cases of COVID-19 Monday, for a total of 2,908. Of those, 1,230 are considered recovered.

In the North zone, six more cases have been confirmed for a total of 143. Tests have been done on 8,217 people in northern Alberta, while there have been 105,317 tests done province-wide.

Meanwhile in the Lakeland, there have been 10 confirmed cases since the outbreak began between the MD of Bonnyville and the City of Cold Lake. All are now considered recovered by AHS. St. Paul County, Lac La Biche County and Smoky Lake County are all said to have no confirmed cases.