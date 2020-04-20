Police in Nova Scotia now say there are “in excess” of nineteen victims from the mass shooting that has rocked the province.

Nova Scotia RCMP Chief Superintendent Chris Leather provided an update Monday afternoon saying the victims included men and women, were all adults and some were targeted while others were random.

He added police are investigating sixteen different crime scenes in Portapique and across northern and central Nova Scotia with some of the scenes yet to be searched as they involve five different homes that were burned down.

Leather says he expects more victims to be discovered in the coming days as those scenes are searched.

Constable Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year-veteran of the force, was among those killed.

Leather says the suspects ability to move across the province over the twelve hour time span was aided by the fact he drove a vehicle that looked like that of the RCMP and wore a uniform that also resembled that of the police.

The suspect died in a shootout with police Sunday morning.

Another officer who was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries, Constable Chad Morrison, is now recovering at home.

The incident is the deadliest mass shooting in Canadian history.