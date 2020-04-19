There have been six deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the MD of Smoky River as of April 19, 2020 (Alberta.ca)

A sixth death related to COVID-19 has been recorded in the Municipal District of Smoky River, bringing the total for Alberta Health Services’ North zone to eight.

The MD is home to the Manoir du Lac continuing care home, where there is an outbreak affecting several residents and staff members. Operations of the facility were taken over by AHS Friday.

There have been four more deaths and 241 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta since Saturday. The other three deaths recorded Sunday were in the Calgary zone.

Alberta Health Services says there have been 2,803 cases so far out of 101,323 test done. A total of 1,198 cases are considered recovered, and there have been 55 fatalities.

There were no additional cases confirmed in the North zone Sunday. There are seven cases considered recovered in the MD of Bonnyville and three recovered in the City of Cold Lake.