Another 165 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded over the past 24 hours as well as one death in the Calgary zone.

Province-wide there have been 51 COVID-19 related deaths with 32 of the deaths occurring at a continuing care facilities. There is now a total of 2,562 cases reported in the province and 1,162 of them are considered recovered.

The situation in the Lakeland hasn’t changed with all seven cases in the MD of Bonnyville and three cases in Cold Lake considered recovered.

Two new cases have been found in the North zone bringing the total up to 137 confirmed cases out of 7,580 tests done.

A total of 92,000 tests have been completed. Fifty-seven people are in hospital and 14 are admitted to the intensive care unit.