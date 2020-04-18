As of Saturday morning, Health Canada reports just over 1,300 Canadians have succumbed to COVID-19.

As the country sticks to public health measures, Canada’s epidemic curve remains a cause of some cautious optimism according to the President of Canada’s Treasury Board. Duclos referred to Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam’s statement yesterday that this is a “marathon, not a sprint” and we must continue to observe strict public health guidelines.

Jean-Yves Duclos gave the update this morning, also confirming that as of April 16th the federal government has processed a total of 7.9 million Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) applications.

Duclos said 7.6 million applicants have already received their CERB payments since March 15th.