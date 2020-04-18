The Prime Minister says Canada and the U.S. have reached an agreement to keep the border closed for another 30 days. The deal that restricts non-essential travel was due to expire early next week. This deal will still allow the flow of goods and essential workers across the border. Justin Trudeau stressed it is an important decision, “and one that will keep people on both sides of the border safe.”

Trudeau explained when the decision was made to close our borders to international travel it did take more time with the U.S., “we did take a couple more days to make sure we were properly coordinated…to ensure the flow of essential goods and services.”

He alluded that those measures will be in place for some time, “We will continue those measures with the U.S. and the rest of the world for which will undoubtedly be many more weeks.”

Trudeau says as for getting back to the business of Parliament he does agree that limited sittings of MPs would be good for the country saying he looks forward to virtual sittings of government to pass legislation for Canadians but says there is one party that would like to see more in-person sittings more than Trudeaus says “he thinks wise.”