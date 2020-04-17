The Lakeland has no active confirmed cases of COVID-19, says Alberta Health Services. In an update provided on Friday, the online data shows all 7 confirmed cases in the MD of Bonnyville are now classified as “recovered”. That matches the 3 recovered from the City of Cold Lake. St. Paul County and Lac La Biche County are still said to have no confirmed cases at all.

The province also revealed Friday that all residents and staff in continuing care facilities that are experiencing outbreaks will be tested, whether they have symptoms or not. Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says there are 34 continuing care sites in Alberta where there’s been at least one confirmed case, and of the province’s 50 deaths, 32 were people in continuing care facilities.

Alberta added 239 confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 2,397. 3,831 tests were done during that time. There have been no more deaths since Thursday and 1,124 cases are considered recovered.

Premier Jason Kenney says the encouraging news continues to be the low rate of hospitalizations and ICU admissions. He says as of Friday there are 60 people in hospital and 13 in the ICU because of COVID-19.

Across the AHS North zone, there are 135 confirmed cases out of 7,233 tests done. There have been seven deaths.