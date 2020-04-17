Police in Cold Lake say 33 charges are being laid against a Lakeland pair after an arrest this week. Mounties say on April 15th they were called about a suspicious minivan stuck in a ditch near Township Road 604 and Range Road 422.

Police arrived on the scene and found a man and a woman sleeping in the van. The man was said to have a gun in his lap. Both were arrested without any trouble.

Mounties say a search turned up a 20 gauge shotgun, hunting knife and other weapons along with crystal meth, cocaine and a large amount of cash.

35-year-old Luke White of St. Paul and 27-year-old Tamara Whiskeyjack of Saddle Lake now face a plethora of charges including multiple counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

“We appreciate tips from the public regarding suspicious activity or vehicles,” says Corporal Marie-Eve Mackenzie-Plante, Cold Lake General Investigative Section. “This one call resulted in 33 charges being laid and removed illicit drugs from our community.”