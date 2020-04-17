Bonnyville mounties are laying charges of drug possession against a 27-year-old man after a traffic stop in town. Police say on the evening of April 15th they were on patrol when they came upon the man driving while he was serving a Canada-wide driving prohibition.

Mounties say a search on the man resulted in finding a large amount of methamphetamine. The RCMP says they also found other items they believe to be used for the trafficking of drugs.

The Bonnyville man has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance among other offences and has since been released on conditions to appear in court on July 7th.