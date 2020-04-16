A woman in 80s with COVID-19 has died at Manoir due Lac in McLennan. She is the seventh COVID-19 related death in the Alberta Health Services North zone, and the fifth resident of the long-term care facility.

Her death and the death of a man in his 70s at a continuing care home in the Calgary zone bring the provincial total to 50.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alberta has now passed 2,000, with an additional 162 recorded Thursday upping the total to 2,158. 2,779 tests were done in the last 24 hours.

“We have not yet seen the peak of COVID-19 in Alberta,” says Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw. “It is likely that we will continue to see occasional cases in every part of Alberta, including in some health care settings.”

She is also encouraging Albertans to focus on their health by quitting or cutting down on smoking and vaping … and limiting alcohol consumption.

“There is growing evidence to suggest quitting smoking or vaping even temporarily can have positive outcomes in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.”

For the second day in a row, in-depth data is not available from the province. Hinshaw says there was a small electrical fire in the data system room.