The Canadian Federation of Agriculture is calling for increased support from Ottawa to help the country’s farmers.

CFA President Mary Robinson says, while the health and safety of Canadians from COVID-19 should be the top priority, ensuring the country’s food supply is secure should be second.

The CFA is asking the federal government to create an emergency fund so farmers facing increased costs from the pandemic can get the support they need.

Robinson says without the support, Canadians could see a decrease in fresh food available at grocery stores as well as an increased cost for what is available.

She says farmers are facing a tough decision on whether or not to plant a crop this year and some are even considering closing their farms.

Robinson is asking Canadians to contact their local MP and tell them how much they depend on the Canadian food supply.

She adds the government allowing temporary foreign workers, who must first quarantine for 14 days, to come to our country is a good first step but more must be done.