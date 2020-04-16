The Elk Point RCMP is looking for help finding 13-year-old Darnelle Smith-Aulotte. Darnelle was reported missing on April 2nd from Frog Lake. There is a general concern for his safety and well-being and Elk Point RCMP would like to locate and speak with him as soon as possible.

Darnelle is described as:

· Indigenous youth male

· 5’6” height

· Approximately 180 lbs

· Brown eyes

· Brown hair

· Stocky build

He is known to frequent the Frog Lake, Lloydminster and Onion Lake area.

Mounties say anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Elk Point detachment at 780-724-3964 or your local police.