The MD of Bonnyville says a pair of outdoor ice rinks are going ahead in the area. Council has given the green light to rinks in both Cherry Grove as well as Ardmore.

The rinks will be built and operated in cooperation with the Cherry Grove Ag Society and the Ardmore Community Society. Pricing on the rinks is going ahead with the MD picking between designs that feature a metal or fabric roof.

The costs for the two rinks is pegged at just over 3 million dollars.

The MD has set a tentative construction start date in June with the rinks being open for fun by October.