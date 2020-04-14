Alberta is recording 138 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw cautions the number of daily cases will continue to rise as the province has expanded testing to anyone in Alberta showing symptoms.

As of this week, any individual in Alberta exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 including cough, fever, runny nose, sore throat or shortness of breath, is now eligible for testing.

There have also been two additional deaths reported since Monday, one more at the hard-hit McKenzie Towne Continuing Care facility in Calgary and one at Shepherd’s Care Kenzington Village in Edmonton.

Calgary remains at the epicentre of the coronavirus situation in Alberta with 66% of the total cases province-wide.

Of the province’s 48 deaths, 30 have been in continuing care centres with 21 at McKenzie Towne alone.

There are now 1,870 recorded cases of COVID-19 in Alberta though nearly half of those, 914 are now considered recovered.

Meanwhile encouraging news out of the MD of Bonnyville as AHS says another case has recovered, bringing its total number of recovered to 5. That area is now dealing with 2 confirmed and active cases while other areas like in St. Paul County and Lac La Biche County are still said to have no cases confirmed yet.

As of Tuesday, the province has conducted 82,649 COVID-19 tests. As mentioned, expanded testing will result in big increases in the those numbers.