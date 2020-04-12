Four COVID-19 related deaths were recorded across Alberta Sunday, including two at the McKenzie Towne continuing care facility in Calgary zone and two at Manoir du Lac in the North zone, pushing the number for the province to 44.

Alberta added 82 new cases over the past 24 hours, for a total of 1,651. Of those, 823 cases are considered confirmed. Alberta-wide, there are currently 44 people in hospital, including 14 admitted to intensive care units. 237 cases are suspected of being community acquired.

In the North zone, two confirmed cases were added, for a total of 99 out of 6,204 tests done. There are three active and four recovered cases in the Municipal District of Bonnyville and three recovered cases in the City of Cold Lake.