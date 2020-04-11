Alberta continues to see an increase in cases of COVID-19 rise.

On Saturday (Apr. 11), the province reported at additional 69 cases, bringing the provincial total now to 1,569. There is also one additional death reported. The death toll now from the novel coronavirus in Alberta is up to 40.

To date, 774 people now recovered after contracting the virus with over 75,000 tests conducted province-wide.

In northern Alberta, there are two additional cases confirmed as of Saturday. The brings the total in this part of the province now to 99. Those two new cases are both in Big Lakes County, increasing the total there to 17 now. All other regions in North Zone remain unchanged from Friday’s data.

On Saturday afternoon, Premier Jason Kenney announced the Province of Alberta is sending much-needed medical supplies to British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec to help those province’s “unprecedented demand” for personal protective equipment and ventilators.

Kenney says Alberta can safely send N95 masks, procedural masks, gloves, goggles and ventilators to these provinces, while maintaining supply for Alberta’s health care system. “Albertans should be very proud that we are able to extend a helping hand to our Canadian brothers and sisters in this time of need. It is because of Albertans’ efforts to isolate and the incredible job being done by frontline health-care workers that we are in a position to support others during this crisis. We want all of our country to know that in both good times and bad, Alberta is there for Canada.”

Based on modeling for the virus in Alberta, with current supply stockpiles and more shipments on the way, the province will retain enough of each of the PPE items to maintain an adequate supply of each.

Ontario, BC and Quebec are the province’s most impacted by COVID-19.

Alberta will begin shipping these items next week, and is willing to provide more supplies to other provinces as the need arises and as supplies arrive in our province.