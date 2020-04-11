The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta rose by 49 Friday, bringing the total to 1,500. Seven more deaths were reported, the highest number seen in a single day, including five in the Calgary zone and two in the Edmonton zone.

Four were residents of the McKenzie Towne continuing care facility. A total of 17 people from the home have now passed away from the virus.

Workers at continuing care facilities are now required to wear masks at all times when providing direct patient care or working in patient care areas. They will also only be able to work at one long term care or supportive living sites in an effort to reduce the spread between locations, starting next week.

There has been no change to the number of cases in the North zone over the past day. There have been 97 cases confirmed out of 5,883 tests done.

As of April 10th, there are four recovered and three active cases in the MD of Bonnyville. Three cases have recovered in the Cold Lake area. There are no confirmed cases in the St. Paul County and Lac La Biche County areas.

Provincially, 713 cases are considered to be recovered, there are 48 people in hospital, and 13 in the ICU. 201 cases are suspected of being community acquired.

Albertans are strongly encouraged to stay home this long weekend.