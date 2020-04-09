Police in Elk Point say a pair of arrests have been made in connection to a drive-by shooting near Frog Lake. The RCMP says the call came in Wednesday morning.

Mounties allege a vehicle being driven by the victim was travelling on Highway 897 when a SUV driving behind waved it down. The victim pulled over and several shots were fired at their vehicle. The victim was able to flee the area in their vehicle. No one was injured.

Police say they caught up to the suspects vehicle at a home in Frog Lake. A man tried to take off on foot but was tracked by the RCMP police dog. A woman in the vehicle was also arrested.

36-year-old Byron Lee Crane and 21-year-old Jenny Badger now face charges including discharge of a firearm with intent as well as possession of drugs.