There have been no changes to the status of COVID-19 cases in the Lakeland over the past 24 hours. Two more cases were confirmed in the Alberta Health Services North zone Thursday, but none were in this region.

As of April 9th, the MD of Bonnyville is still dealing with 4 active cases while 3 have recovered . All 3 confirmed cases in the city of Cold Lake are listed as recovered online as well. St. Paul County and Lac La Biche County are said to have no confirmed cases.

Alberta recorded 28 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, as well as three additional deaths. Two of the deaths were in the Calgary zone and the third was in the Edmonton zone.

Out of the province’s 1,451 cases, 592 are considered to be recovered. There have been more than 70,000 tests completed to date, including 5,612 in the North zone.

With files from Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com