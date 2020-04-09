Mounties are saying a team effort has resulted in the arrest of some prolific ATM robbers who hit a Lakeland location back in 2018. The RCMP says they have been investigating the theft from ATMs across the province.

Police say in this case they believe 17 ATMs were broken into and around $650,000 in total taken. The Bonnyville Fas Gas was one such victim, where in June of 2018 it had its ATM broke into and money stolen. Other ATMs hit include:

– Canmore Shell – August 10, 2016;

– Airdrie Shell – September 18, 2016;

– Red Deer Shell – October 14, 2016;

– Blackfalds Fas Gas – August 19, 2017;

– Blackfalds Fas Gas – December 13, 2017;

– Valleyview Petro Canada – January 22, 2018;

– Red Deer Fas Gas – August 6, 2018 and August 9, 2018;

– Slave Lake Fas Gas – March 20, 2019;

– Devon Fas Gas – April 15, 2019;

– Leduc Fas Gas – April 17, 2019;

– Sherwood Park Fas Gas – July 4, 2019;

– Devon Fas Gas – August 9, 2019;

– Coleman Esso – November 23, 2019;

– Airdrie Fas Gas – November 25, 2019;

– Penhold Fas Gas – November 26, 2019.

40-year-old Kevin Lee Sider, 53-year-old Bruce Wayne Larter and 36-year-old Kristal Lynn Watson, all of Edmonton, now face charges in connection to the crimes.

“I want to acknowledge the significant amount of work undertaken by our Property Crime Unit as well as express my appreciation to all the involved businesses for their assistance to us,” says Staff Sergeant Andrew Kyle of the Strathcona County RCMP General Investigation Section. “We will continue to collaborate with specialized units to combat property crime.”