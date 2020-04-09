Ticket sales for the popular Cold Lake Air Show are being suspended as 4 Wing plays wait-and-see on if they can host the event this year. In a Facebook post, the air show committee announced that it will be stopping sales in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“In light of the ongoing recommendation from the Government of Alberta regarding events over 15 people, 4 Wing/CFB Cold Lake has opted to suspend all sales of the 2020 Cold Lake Air Show until we have a clearer understanding on how events in July will be affected.”

The committee says that if the air show cannot be put on this year, people who have already bought their tickets will be refunded the cash.

“We are hopeful that the event will be taking place as planned.”

The air show is on the calendar for July 18th and 19th and would feature the US Navy “Blue Angels” team as an attraction.

More information on the air show is on their official website.