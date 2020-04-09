Alberta has recorded 50 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, says Alberta Health Services. There were also three additional deaths in the past 24 hours, all in the Calgary Zone.

As for the Northern Zone, 95 people in total were confirmed to have cases of the virus as of Wednesday. Numbers remain unchanged for the Lakeland, with 4 active cases and 3 recovered in the MD of Bonnyville, 3 recovered cases inside the city of Cold Lake and no new cases in St. Paul County or Lac La Biche County.

On that note, Alberta Health is adjusting its COVID-19 testing parameters. Now, anyone within the Calgary Zone experiencing symptoms like a fever, cough, runny nose or shortness of breath is eligible for testing.

60 percent of the province’s cases are in the Calgary Zone which has also recorded 20 of Alberta’s 29 deaths.

Alberta has confirmed 1423 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and 519 of those are now considered recovered.

With files from Tina Karst, MyLethbridgeNow.com