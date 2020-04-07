Following more than 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases at senior homes, Alberta has issued a visitor ban. The move is effective immediately.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says all long-term care centres, licensed group homes, and other facilities are ordered to not allow visitors to limit the spread of the virus.

“I know this will have a profound impact on the lives of those residents and their families; this is not a step that we take lightly. I’m asking all Albertans to reach out and support their loved ones through the phone, video and any other means possible.”

A man in his 80s died of the virus last week at Manoir Du Lac in the community of Mclennan, near High Prairie. This made the facility the first long-term care home in the North Zone with an outbreak. The seniors home had two cases when the outbreak was first reported.

There have been 1,373 cases of COVID-19 identified in the province as of April 7th.

Under the public health order, no visitors will be allowed unless a resident is dying or the visitor is essential for delivering care that cannot be done so by staff. It also applies to all residential addiction treatment centres licensed under the Mental Health Services Protection Act.

Any eligible visitors will be asked to participate in a health screening and only one visitor can enter at a time.

Written by Tre Lopushinski, MyGrandePrairieNow.com