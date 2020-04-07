Town council in Bonnyville is announcing some new ways it`s looking to help residents through the COVID-19 outbreak. In their most recent updating press conference, town officials announced some new initiatives for taxes and utility payments.

Property tax assessments will be out in May as normal but late payment penalties will be waived for July, August and September. Utility bills are also seeing penalties waived. Unpaid utility accounts will be settled up after June 30th by paying a current bill and one-third of the outstanding balance deferred over the three months.

Town officials say this provides some relief for people unsure of their finances. They are encouraging people who have the money to continue to pay the bills as they come in.

A full broadcast of the press conference is available on Youtube.