The Municipal District of Bonnyville has seen 3 people recover during the COVID-19 outbreak. The new numbers are being posted online by Alberta Health Services on their COVID stats page. AHS says the MD is dealing with 4 active cases. The County of St. Paul and Lac La Biche County are said to have 0 cases.

Provincially, 98 new cases were confirmed on Monday, bringing the total across Alberta to 1,348.

Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says another death has also been reported, a woman in her 80s in the Calgary zone. It is the 11th death linked to a single continuing care home in Calgary.

Dr. Hinshaw adds they are also expanding parameters used to test people, and starting April 7th, anyone over the age of 65 who has a fever, cough shortness of breath, runny nose, or a sore throat.

“Knowing that older Albertans are at increased risk of complications if they’re infected with COVID-19, we are expanding testing access to enable early detection of infection in this group of people,” she adds.

Premier Jason Kenney will speak directly to Albertans on Tuesday evening and it’s expected he will provide some of the modeling data sourced by Alberta Health Services which will offer insight into things like when Alberta may see the peak of COVID-19 cases and if the province is sufficiently prepared.

Written by Michael Lumsden, MyGrandePrairieNow.com