Alberta’s new regulations for sportfishing are out. The new rules were announced by the province as coming into effect on April 1st.

Of note, the province says the number of lakes with tag-based harvest of walleye has decreased from 23 to 16, but the overall number of Class A and B walleye available to special harvest licence has increased. Local angler and host of the radio show “Outdoor Adventures” Ken Wychopen says he’s happy to see the government listening to local fisherman.

“Anglers have been telling the government for years ‘Hey, these lakes are full of fish, open them up.’ Now they have but the catch-22 is, is this sustainable in the long term. That’s the thing, is this going to last?”

The new rules come after open houses concerning Alberta’s fish management took place in the Lakeland and elsewhere earlier this year. Wychopen says he believes that the talks have brought about some positive changes.

“Obviously they took some notes and made some significant changes. It’s really going to improve the angling opportunities in the coming summer in the Lakeland, that’s for sure.”

A full list of the 2020 regulations is available online. Fishing licenses are available at AlbertaRELM.com.