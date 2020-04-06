The theatre is selling its tasty popcorn and occasional bags of cotton candy with some of the funds raised going to local charities - Unsplash

A theatre in the Lakeland is offering a taste of the movies while people stay at home. St. Paul Magic Lantern Elite Theatre on 50th Avenue is temporarily closed as provincial recommendations limit the number of people allowed to congregate but that hasn’t stopped popcorn sales.

The theatre is selling its tasty popcorn and occasional bags of cotton candy with some of the funds raised going to local charities. According to Facebook, orders are for take-out or delivery can be arranged provided a few bags are ordered.

Orders aren’t being taken daily with the theatre announcing when the next batch can be picked up via social media. More on the theatre is available online.