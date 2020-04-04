A sixth case of COVId-19 has been confirmed in the Bonnyville area. Cold Lake still has two and there are none confirmed in St. Paul.

Alberta-wide, 106 more cases were confirmed between 2 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 1,181. 196 cases have recovered and 64,108 tests have been done.

In the AHS North zone, there are 68 cases. There have been three deaths.

Two more residents of the McKenzie Towne care centre in Calgary have died of COVID-19. The deaths of the two women in their 90s bring the total for the facility to 10 and the total across the province total to 20.

Friday, it was revealed that two more cases have been confirmed at a retirement home across the street from McKenzie Towne. Chief medical officer at Revera says a staff member and resident of McKenzie Towne Retirement Residence tested positive and are in isolation.