The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise and some of Alberta’s long-term and continuing care facilities are being hit hard from the virus.

Across the province there have been 96 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday for a total of 968, while 174 people have now recovered.

As of Thursday there are 74 cases and 9 outbreaks at care homes across the province, including 65 in the McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Centre in Calgary.

A fourth resident of that facility, a man in his 90’s, has died since Wednesday’s update. A man in his 80’s in the North Zone in the community of Mclennan has also passed away, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 13.

Stats for The Lakeland area remain unchanged, with four cases confirmed in Bonnyville and two in Cold Lake, says AHS.

Alberta’s Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw says since Wednesday, the province has really ramped up testing for the novel coronavirus, with more than 4,000 tests conducted over the past day.

The total tests as of April 2nd are at just over 57,000 province-wide including 2,721 in South Zone.