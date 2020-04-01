Vegreville mounties are investigating after a crash on Highway 36 left a 73-year-old Elk Point woman dead. It happened at about 8:30 Wednesday morning

Police say an SUV was headed westbound near Township Road 510 when it failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a northbound semi-truck.

The woman driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the truck was not injured. Mounties from the Vegreville detachment as well as the RCMP Collison Analyst team are still investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Police are not releasing the woman’s identity.