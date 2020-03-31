The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Alberta has risen to nine as a third resident of a Calgary continuing care centre has passed away.

A total of 36 residents and five staff members at the McKenzie Town Continuing Care Centre have now tested positive for COVID-19.

Province-wide, Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, says the number of confirmed cases rose by 64 since Monday for a total of 754.

She says there are about 75 cases where officials don’t know the source, indicating community transmission.

It’s a number she calls “concerning.”

As for the Lakeland region, Bonnyville still sits at 4 confirmed cases while 2 have been confirmed in Cold Lake. No cases have been confirmed in St. Paul.

Hinshaw also delivering a message Tuesday to the province’s younger residents after a man in his mid-30’s died of COVID-19 in northern Alberta earlier this week.

She says anyone with a chronic health condition, like diabetes, high blood pressure or asthma, is at a higher risk of severe illness but everyone needs to be vigilant regardless of age or health conditions.