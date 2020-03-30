The Saddle Lake Cree Nation is rolling out some travel restrictions due to COVID-19 on its reserve. In a release made available on the band’s Facebook page, the chief and council say new restrictions include non-essential travel on and off the reserve being restricted.

Council is urging people to only travel for necessary trips like groceries or to the pharmacy. The band also says outside visitors will not be allowed entry into the nation and people who have visited Edmonton will need to self-quarantine for 10 days, calling Edmonton “A hotspot for the virus”.

5 major checkpoints have been established to help maintain the orders while the nation says other ways into the reserve are now blocked off. They stress in a later post that the rules are not a lockdown but a way to prevent transmission of the virus.