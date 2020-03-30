Environment Canada says Spring is on hold, and Albertans are encouraged to remain home.

A special weather statement has been issued as heavy snow will begin this evening, with total accumulations of 10 to 15 cm possible by Tuesday morning.

The statement is in effect for:

Co. of St. Paul near Ashmont St. Vincent and St. Lina

Co. of St. Paul near Elk Point and St. Edouard

Co. of St. Paul near Lindbergh and Frog Lake

Co. of St. Paul near St. Paul and Lafond

Improvement District 349 including Cold Lake Air Weapons Range

Lac La Biche Co. near Fork Lake

Lac La Biche Co. near Heart Lake

Lac La Biche Co. near Lac La Biche and Square Lake

Lac La Biche Co. near Lakeland Prov. Park and Rec. Area

Lac La Biche Co. near Plamondon Hylo and Avenir

M.D. of Bonnyville near Beaverdam

M.D. of Bonnyville near Bonnyville Ardmore and Kehewin Res.

M.D. of Bonnyville near Cold Lake and City of Cold Lake

M.D. of Bonnyville near Fishing Lake Smt

M.D. of Bonnyville near Glendon and Moose Lake

M.D. of Bonnyville near La Corey Wolf Lake and Truman

Smoky Lake Co. near Buffalo Lake and Kikino Smts

Smoky Lake Co. near Vilna Saddle Lake and Whitefish Lake

A moisture-rich weather system will move across the province tonight. It is likely that this storm will produce significant snowfall over much of east-central Alberta. At this time, the greatest confidence in the highest accumulations is for areas east of the city of Edmonton. However, there remains a moderate likelihood of at least 10 cm falling elsewhere.

Once there is increased certainty on forecast amounts more regions may be added to the snowfall warning in effect.

Temperatures will be well below normal this week.