Vermilion RCMP are looking for help locating 77-year-old Gerhart Kiel (aka Jerry Kelly). He was last heard from November 23rd of last year in Vermilion. There is a general concern for his safety and well-being and the RCMP would like to speak with him.

Gerhart is described as:

· 6′ (175cm) height

· Approximately 175 lbs (79kg)

· short grey hair

· Hazel eyes and wears glasses

He was believed to be travelling in a dark grey 2009 Ford Ranger, Alberta license plate # NFU-020. Anyone with info on Gerhart’s whereabouts is asked to call the Vermilion RCMP detachment or local police.