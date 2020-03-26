The number of COVID-19 cases in Alberta has increased by 67 over the past 24 hours. That brings the provincial total to 486.

One more case is said to be confirmed in Bonnyville according to the Alberta Health Services online COVID-19 map, bringing its total to 4. Cold Lake still sits with 1 confirmed case while St. Paul still has 0 confirmed cases.

Over 36,000 tests have now been administered in the province. 62 percent of the positive tests, or 300 cases, have come from the Calgary zone. The lab is performing about three thousand tests per day.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says 13 symptomatic residents at the MacKenzie Towne long-term care home in Calgary have now tested positive.

Yesterday the facility’s operator confirmed 19 residents had symptoms and were self-isolating.

Hinshaw says 27 people have now recovered from COVID-19, up from the 2 that had been previously reported.