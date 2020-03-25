The number of COVID-19 cases in Alberta continues to rise. Chief Medical Officer Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said in the daily provincial update on Tuesday that there were 61 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 419.

One more case is said to be confirmed in Bonnyville according to the AHS online COVID-19 case map, bringing the town’s total to 3. Cold Lake still has 1 confirmed case while St. Paul is currently showing 0. Over 35,000 tests have been administered with the majority coming back negative.

In delivering that update Premier Jason Kenney says too many people are ignoring public health guidelines so peace officers and police officers can now issue tickets to enforce measures.

Anyone who violates the gathering size rules or self-isolation orders can be fined up to $1000 per violation while courts could soon have the powers to fine $100,000 for anything past a first offence and possibly up to $500,000 dollars.

Kenney says every tool must be used to ensure public safety.