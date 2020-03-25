Northern Lights Public Schools is getting ready to take the classroom online. The school board says parents of children in Kindergarten to Grade 9 are due to be contacted by staff members to let them know how they can access the online learning.

NLPS says weekly lessons will be posted to the school board’s website.

“On either Wednesday or Thursday of this week, parents will receive an email informing them that the lessons for this week are available. ”

Parents can expect a new email every Tuesday with new lessons. Students in Grades 10 to 12 will see some online instruction as well but with different circumstances.

The news comes as the school board announced some non-essential staff members are being allowed to work from home. Students have been out of the classroom since the province announced measures back on March 15th.

A complete rundown of the plan is at the NLPS website.