The Cold Lake Primary Care Network says they’ve set up a walk-in clinic to see patients that are not experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms. On Facebook, the group says people wishing to see a physician can access the clinic Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 6 PM at the clinic on the 2nd floor of the hospital.

“We have taken EVERY precaution to ensure your safety and the healthcare providers’ safety is maintained. This includes additional exam rooms available to move patients into spaces without long wait times in the waiting areas, separated check-in locations from other appointments areas, cleaning all surfaces between patients and supporting physical distancing while you are with us.”

Staff says people will be triaged at the front desk and sent up. More information on the clinic and the PCN can be found by calling 780-639-0011.