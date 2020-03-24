42 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the province on Monday, bringing the total number to 301. One new case is said to be in the Alberta Health Services’ North Zone, bringing its total to 19 so far, with no new confirmed cases in Bonnyville, Cold Lake or St. Paul.

AHS says three patients have recovered from the virus. A longer-term process for determining timely reporting of recovered cases is underway. Just over 30,000 tests have been administered, with 29,757 coming back negative.

The update comes as the province announced changes to the testing process for the virus by prioritizing groups at the highest risk of local exposure and at-risk populations. Other announcements from the province on Monday included funding to help organizations fight the outbreak among the homeless population as well as restrictions on visiting seniors facilities in Alberta.

Updates on the COVID-19 outbreak are available on the province’s website.