People making bill payments and tax payments are now urged to do it through their bank or online- Mike Marshall / Country 99 News

All Town of Bonnyville facilities including the town office are now closed to the public. Town staff says effective March 23rd the decision has been made to close off the buildings and help stop the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

People making bill payments and tax payments are now urged to do it through their bank or online. Other questions can be asked through a phone call at 780-826-3496.

Updates are expected through the town website or on their new Facebook page.