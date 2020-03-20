If you got it, a truck brought it.

That’s what the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) would like all of us to remember during this time.

Marco Beghetto is the Vice President of Communications of the CTA and says for the most part it is business as usual but professional drivers are facing challenges on our highways getting vital supplies to stores.

Beghetto says drivers have stepped up to the task in front of them but finding food, a shower and even a safe place to park is challenging. He says there is no clear policy throughout North America about truck stops, some jurisdictions have closed them, some are open.

In the ones that are open the food service and showers have been shut down. Beghetto says that is putting real pressure on drivers.

He says a tractor trailer can’t go through a drive thru and the driver can’t walk up to the window although he says they will be asking franchises to make exception.

In the meantime, Beghetto asks that if you do see a truck, or a group of trucks, parked at a rest area or a truck stop, pull over and ask if you can help them. Offer to go and get them food or sanitary supplies.

He says what they are doing is critical and a little compassion will help ensure that shelves remain stocked and drivers remain rested, re-energized and healthy