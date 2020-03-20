Portage College says they are taking steps to help keep staff and students safe during the COVID-19 outbreak. In a release issued Thursday, the school says it has adjusted the way it operates in cooperation with the rules laid down by the province last weekend.

“We have adjusted our course delivery and assessments while maintaining program quality to ensure our students can complete their training on time,” said Guy Gervais, Vice President Academic at Portage College. “I am confident that our Faculty will respond to the changes in delivery by continuing to work with our learners.”

Among the changes include moving most courses online, canceling any apprentice program that is less than 50% complete, refunding tuition and fees and allowing students to re-register in the Fall of 2020 and having many of its employees work from home.

The school says its emergency notification app relays important information and is available on Google Play and Apple app stores.

“The College is acting responsibly to protect the health of our students and staff and help to flatten the curve of COVID-19 spread in our communities,” said Nancy Broadbent, President and CEO of Portage College.