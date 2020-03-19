Alberta has recorded its first COVID-19 related death. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced Thursday afternoon that a man was admitted to the ICU in the Edmonton Zone last Thursday and passed away late Wednesday evening.

She says the patient was in his 60’s with an underlying medical condition and appears to have acquired the virus in the community as there are no travel linkages to his case.

Hinshaw says 27 new cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Alberta in the past 24 hours, bringing the provincial total up to 146. The province says over 17,000 tests for the virus have been administered.

AHS has also released an online map confirming locations that have confirmed cases along with more information on testing.