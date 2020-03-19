The scam sees a caller saying that AHS has found them to have tested positive for the virus - Unsplash

Alberta Health Services is warning about a phone scam making the rounds that uses the COVID-19 outbreak to try and get money out of people.

The scam sees a caller saying that AHS has found them to have tested positive for the virus. The caller eventually starts asking for credit card information.

AHS says they never ask for any information like credit card numbers while on the phone. Anyone who does receive a call similar to the scam is asked to report it to your local police.