Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will have the border closed to non-essential travel by Friday night. In an address to the press Thursday morning, The PM says they are close to finalizing the details with Border Services and the U.S in the next day-and-a-half.

Essential workers and trade will still be able to cross the border in order to keep essential services and goods flowing between the two countries.