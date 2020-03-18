The Government of Alberta will be providing immediate financial help to Albertans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Premier Jason Kenney says a one-time payment of $573 is meant to fill in the gaps for those waiting on the federal economic stimulus.

“Albertans are doing their part to keep each other safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19. We are doing ours by assisting Albertans and their families, protecting jobs and supporting workers and employers,” Premier Kenney says.

The provincial government explains this is a temporary program for working Albertans over the age of 18, who are currently self-isolating after meeting the requirements to do so. It also includes people who are the sole caregiver for a dependent who must self-isolate because they meet the public health criteria, and who will not have another source of pay or compensation while they are self-isolated.

“We will help shelter Albertans from the economic disruption of COVID-19 now, and position Alberta’s industry and businesses to bounce back when the situation stabilizes,” says Kenney. “This is an initial set of measures, and more will follow in the days to come.”

The province says those eligible will be able to apply online next week, with funds deposited in their accounts shortly after that. In total, $50 million has been pledged in Emergency Isolation Support.

Other measures announced Wednesday include the ability for residential, farm, and small commercial customers to defer electricity and natural gas bill payments for the next 90 days. The government is also implementing a six-month, interest-free moratorium on Alberta student loan payments.

Written by Michael Lumsden, MyGrandePrairieNow.com