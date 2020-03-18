NLPS says they have joined forces with the Lakeland Catholic School Division and Conseil Scolaire Centre-Est to plan what the days ahead look like for program planning and delivery- Stock Photo

A release from three major school boards in the Lakeland says they are joining forces to hash out a plan for education during the COVID-19 outbreak. On Tuesday evening Northern Lights Public Schools sent out a message to parents.

They say they have joined forces with the Lakeland Catholic School Division and Conseil Scolaire Centre-Est to plan what the days ahead look like for program planning and delivery. Schools have been off-limits to students since Sunday but the staff remains at the campuses around the Lakeland.

NLPS has also started a Facebook-based discussion group to help answer parent’s questions and concerns.

The group says they’re currently awaiting word from Alberta Education before anything concrete is announced.